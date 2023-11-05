Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 789,334 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $9,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 356,384 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INTF stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $909.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

