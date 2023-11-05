JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.35 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

