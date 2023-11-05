JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 35,803 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 115,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.3% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 367,037 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $30.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

