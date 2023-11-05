JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

