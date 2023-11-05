Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $449.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

