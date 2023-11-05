Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $813,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,090,751. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.