Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.94 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

