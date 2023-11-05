Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

