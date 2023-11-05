Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.59. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.91 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

