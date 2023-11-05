Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

