Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $11.52 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $197.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.