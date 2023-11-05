Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

DIS opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

