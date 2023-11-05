Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises about 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $51.48 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

