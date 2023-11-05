Capital Advantage Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

