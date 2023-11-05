McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.47. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

