Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,615 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 84,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $567,000.

PSQ stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

