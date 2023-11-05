Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

