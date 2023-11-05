Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $2.38 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,824 shares of company stock worth $6,154,246. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.