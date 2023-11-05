Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 528 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $217.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

