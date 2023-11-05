Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCP opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0596 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.