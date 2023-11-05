Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

