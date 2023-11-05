Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,102 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 707,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,853 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $28.23 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $804.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

