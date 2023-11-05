Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

