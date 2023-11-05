iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF opened at $91.63 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

