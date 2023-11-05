SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

