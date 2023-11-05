First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,108 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.04 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.