Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DISV stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

