Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,487,000 after buying an additional 200,804 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 141,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $327,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.