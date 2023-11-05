Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.