Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE opened at $55.94 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

