Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $199.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.78 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.