Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VV opened at $199.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.78 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
