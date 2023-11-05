Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 704,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,782 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 230,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 157,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

