Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

