Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.2% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $458,621,000,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

