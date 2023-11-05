Pool Co. (POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on November 22nd

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $14.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $336.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.99. Pool has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

