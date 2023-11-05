ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY14 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) updated its FY14 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ALE opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,376,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,869,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

