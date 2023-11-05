Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $356-359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.63 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.09-1.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.05.

DT opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

