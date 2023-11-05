Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 2,941 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
