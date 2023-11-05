Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.5% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WMT opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $166.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

