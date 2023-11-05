JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VIOV opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

