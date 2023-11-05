iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $52,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $94.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

