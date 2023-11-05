Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 588.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $119.82 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.41.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

