Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $99.20. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.48.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

