New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $49,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,310,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,590,000 after buying an additional 97,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Up 4.5 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.