New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 68,247 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,247 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $51,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

NYSE DVN opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $74.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

