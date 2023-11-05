New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

