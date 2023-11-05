Bitcoin Price Tops $34,901.79 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $681.77 billion and approximately $10.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $34,901.79 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.35 or 0.00682905 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00141951 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019131 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000286 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,534,037 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
