MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $69.91 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $69.91 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,125,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,331,145 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,125,221 with 99,331,145.17380023 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.7091783 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,097,003.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

