Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 453 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

