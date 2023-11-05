Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5,380.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

